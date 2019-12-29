Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Turban Lampinig

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are looking for Turban Lampinig.

On October 28, 2017, at about 12:34 p.m., the complaint received a GPS alert on his cell phone that his construction excavator was being moved from the Kapolei area. The complaint continued to monitor the movements of the excavator and notified the police.

Officers were later able to stop a truck that was towing the excavator in the Hirano tunnels. One of the males who were in the truck was identified as Turban Lampinig.

He was subsequently placed under arrest for theft in the first degree.

Lampinig is wanted for a $20,000 cash only bench warrant for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

He has 19 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae area.

He is 45-years-old, and is described to be five foot and five inches tall, weighing around 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Turban Lapinig is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.