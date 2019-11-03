Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Theotis White

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Theotis White.

On July 17, 2019 at about 2:58 p.m., the victim was driving westbound on the H-1 Freeway near the Pali off-ramp when he observed a vehicle pull alongside him. The victim then observed the driver to be holding a gun and waving it in the air. When the victim tried to get away, the driver shot at him several times causing him to sustain multiple gunshot wounds. Police were notified and through the investigation, the shooter has been identified as Theotis White.

He is now wanted on a $1,000,000 Grand Jury Bench Warrant for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree. White has 2 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

White is 22 years old, six feet tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Theotis White is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.