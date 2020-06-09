Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Tariq Alexander

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a man police say broke into a victim’s home while she was asleep.

Honolulu Police are looking for Tariq Alexander.

“On December 7, 2019 at approximately 11:20 p.m., the victim was asleep in her home in the Punchbowl area when she awoken by sounds coming from her living room,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers coordinator. “As the victim opened her eyes, she observed an unknown male standing in the doorway to her room. The victim screamed at the male which startled him and caused him to flee. Police were notified and through the investigation, the male has been identified as Tariq Alexander.”

Alexander is now wanted on an $11,000 warrant of arrest for unauthorized entry in a dwelling in the second degree.

“Alexander has four prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu and Kailua areas,” said Kim.

He is 42 years old, 5’4″ tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Tariq Alexander is call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

