Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Tagi Arruda

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police need help locating Tagi Arruda.

In February of last year, Arruda and another woman allegedly entered a store in Kalihi and began arguing with the owner.

Investigators say that Arruda then assaulted the store owner – and the other woman pepper sprayed her.

We’re told that they both went behind the register and took the owner’s purse.

Arruda was later arrested and charged with robbery.

She is now wanted on a $75,000 bench warrant for failing to appear at the start of her trial.

If you see her or know where she is call crime stoppers at 955-8300.