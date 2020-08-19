Hawaii’s Most Wanted suspect arrested for allegedly stealing a police vehicle

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police have arrested 28-year-old Joseph Gamboa for allegedly assaulting an officer, stealing a police vehicle and multiple warrants.

Gamboa was featured this week in KHON2’s Hawaii’s Most Wanted for a 2014 robbery at the Pearl City Walmart, but his arrest stems from more recent crimes.

Police say that shortly before 2 a.m. on Aug. 18, an officer responded to a car crash on the H-1 freeway near the Lunalilo off-ramp, when the driver began struggling with the officer.

The suspect then proceeded into the officer’s vehicle and took off, crashing later in the Waikele area.

Gamboa was arrested for assault on an officer, vehicle theft and numerous warrants. Charges are currently pending.

