Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Super Bowl Akerise

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Super Bowl Akerise.

On June 1, 2019, at about 1:12 a.m., HPD Officers were sent to Lewers Street in Waikiki on a report of multiple people fighting on the street. Upon their arrival, they observed a shirtless male kicking and pushing people. The officers detained the male and during the course of the investigation, three victims reported that the shirtless male had assaulted them.

The male, who was identified as Super Bowl Akerise, was subsequently placed under arrest for three counts of Assault in the Third Degree.

Super Bowl Akerise is now wanted on a $25,000 bench warrant for failing to appear at his court date.

Akerise has three prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

He is 25-years-old, six-feet tall, weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Super Bowl Akerise is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.