Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Stephen Izumi

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Honolulu Police are looking for Stephen Izumi.

On March 5, 2018, at about 5:00 a.m., the victim went to his vehicle which was parked in front of his home in the Kalihi area when an unknown male approached him and asked for a tire iron.

When the victim told the male that he didn’t have one, the male became upset and challenged the victim to a fight. The male then brandished a knife and swung at the victim then threatened to kill him. Police were notified and placed the male, who was identified as Stephen Izumi, under arrest for Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree.

He is now wanted on a $50,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of supervised release.

Izumi has 30 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

Izumi is 41-years-old, five feet and eight inches tall, weighing 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Stephen Izumi is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

