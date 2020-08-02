Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Snt St

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police need the public’s help in locating Snt St.

On May 10, 2017, at about 3:30 p.m., the juvenile victim was at the Ala Moana Beach Park waiting for his canoe practice to begin when he was approached by a male. The male demanded the victim’s backpack and when he refused, the male threatened the victim with physical harm. The male then grabbed the backpack and a struggle ensued. The male eventually fled after witnesses intervened. Police were notified and were able to locate him nearby.

The male who was identified as Snt St, was subsequently placed under arrest for robbery in the second degree.

He’s now wanted on a $20,000 cash-only warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

St has one prior conviction and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

St is 21-years-old, five feet and seven inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Snt St is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

Latest Stories on KHON2