Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Shari Kamaka

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a woman police say acted as the getaway driver for a purse-snatching in Kapolei.

Honolulu Police are looking for Shari Kamaka.

“On April 4, 2015 at about 7:00 a.m., the victim was sitting at the McDonald’s in Kapolei when a male grabbed her purse and fled to an awaiting van,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers Coordinator. “The victim chased after the male and was able to get into the van which was being driven by a female driver. The male then kicked the victim out of the van as it was being driven away causing the victim to sustain multiple injuries. Police were notified and through the investigation, the female driver was identified as Shari Kamaka. She was later located and placed under arrest for Robbery in the Second Degree.”

Shari Kamaka is now wanted on a $20,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation supervision.

“Kamaka has six prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae area,” Kim said.

She is 35 years old, 5’2″ tall, weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Shari Kamaka is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.