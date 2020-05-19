Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Ryanson Oppenheimer

Live Now
HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted we feature a man police say forced his way into a Waikiki hotel room and robbed a woman.

Honolulu police are looking for Ryanson Oppenheimer.

“On October 7, 2010 at about 10:00 a.m., the victim was inside of her Waikiki hotel room when someone knocked on the door,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers coordinator. “When the victim opened the door, a male forced his way inside and demanded money. The male then removed money from the complainant’s wallet and fled the scene. Police were notified and were able to locate the male nearby. The male, who was later identified as Ryanson Oppenheimer was subsequently placed under arrest for burglary in the first degree.”

Oppenheimer is now wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

“Oppenheimer has no prior conviction and is known to frequent the Honolulu area,” Kim said.

He is 29 years old, 5’8″ tall, weighing 123 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Ryanson Oppenheimer is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

