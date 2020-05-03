Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Rubec Agbayani

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Rubec Agbayani.

On May 29, 2019, at approximately 11:54 p.m., the complainant and his family were driving in the Aiea are when they had pulled onto the shoulder lane. A male then approached them and used a metal rebar to shatter the passenger’s side window which caused injuries to the complainant. The male later brandished a knife and threatened to kill the complainant and his family. Police were notified and placed the male, who was identified as Rubec Agbayani, under arrest for Criminal Property Damage in the First Degree and three counts of Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree.

Agbayani is now wanted on a $75,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

Agbayani has four prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

He is 46-years-old, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Rubec Agbayani is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.