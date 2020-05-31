Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Roy Kiyabu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Roy Kiyabu.

On January 9, 2020, at about 7:00 p.m., the complainant, who owns a pig farm in the Waianae area discovered that someone had stolen 14 piglets from the farm. Police were notified and through the investigation, one of the suspects has been identified as Roy Kiyabu.

Kiyabu is now wanted on a $25,000 Warrant of Arrest for Theft of Livestock.

Kiyabu has 10 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae area.

He is 49-years-old, five feet and six inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Roy Kiyabu is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

THE LATEST ON KHON2