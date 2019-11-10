Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Robert Kaio

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Robert Kaio.

On January 25, 2018, at about 4:25 p.m., the juvenile victim was sitting in front of the Waianae 7-11 store and counting his money. As the victim was counting his money, a male approached him from behind and placed a knife to his neck. The male then grabbed the victim’s money and fled. Police were notified and was able to locate the male nearby. The male, who was identified as Robert Kaio, was subsequently placed under arrest for Robbery in the First Degree.

Kaio is now wanted on a $20,000 cash only warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

He has one prior conviction and is known to frequent the Waianae area.

He is 22 years old, five feet 9 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Robert Kaio is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.