Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Richard Phanphongsa-Syxomphou

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a man police say pulled a gun on a woman inside her Kalihi home.

Honolulu Police are looking for Richard Phanphongsa-Syxomphou.

“On February 4, 2017 at approximately 11:45 p.m., the victim was involved in an argument with a male in her Kalihi area home,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers coordinator. “As the argument escalated, the male brandished a firearm. Police were notified and upon their arrival, the male tried to flee the scene but was able to be apprehended after a brief chase. The firearm was recovered. The male, who was identified as Richard Phanphongsa-Syxomphou, was subsequently placed under arrest for place to keep pistol and criminal trespass in the first degree.”

He is now wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant for failing to appear for a hearing on a motion for revocation of probation.

“Phanphongsa-Syxomphou has 3 prior conviction and is known to frequent the Honolulu and Waipahu areas,” said Kim.

He is 24 years old, 5’6″ tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Richard Phanphongsa-Syxomphou is call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

Latest Stories on KHON2