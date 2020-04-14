Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Richard Bertram

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crimestoppers needs your help in capturing one of Hawaii’s Most Wanted.

This time we feature a man who broke into a Subway and made a sandwich.

Honolulu Police are looking for Richard Bertram.

“On July 19, 2017, at approximately 7:00 p.m., a male used a large rock to shatter a rear window to a Subway store in the Kaimuki area,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers coordinator. “A security guard responded to the store and observed the male to be making a sandwich. The male then proceeded to fill his bag with various food items before leaving. Police were notified and placed the male, who was identified as Richard Bertram, under arrest for burglary in the second degree.”

Bertram is now wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of mental health court.

“Bertram has five prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area,” said Kim.

He is 35 years old, 5’6″ tall, weighing 200 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where Richard Bertram is call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.