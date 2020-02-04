Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Richard Avilla

HONOLUU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a man police say tried to pay with counterfeit cash.

Honolulu Police are looking for Richard Avilla.

“On July 19, 2017, at approximately 8:00 a.m., a male entered the Tamura’s Store in Waianae and tried to purchase some items with a $20.00 bill,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers Coordinator. “The cashier examined the bill and noticed that the bill was obviously fake and informed the male. The male began to argue with the cashier at which time the police were notified. Upon their arrival, they confirmed that the bill was a counterfeit and placed the male, who was identified as Richard Avilla, under arrest for Forgery in the First Degree.”

He is now wanted on a $20,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

“Avilla has 14 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae area,” added Kim.

He is 42 years old, 5’9″ tall, weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Richard Avilla is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.