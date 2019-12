HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are asking for your help finding Randall Ota.

In March, someone broke into a business in the Kalihi area and took several items.

Police later identified Ota as a suspect and arrested him for burglary in the 2nd degree.

He is now wanted on a 20,000 dollar bench warrant for failure to appear for his trial call.

He has two prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

If you see him or know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 955-83-hundred.