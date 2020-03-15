Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Preston Baltazar

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for Preston Baltazar.

On February 5, 2020, at approximately 10:20 p.m., the victim and his friend were reversing out of a driveway of a residence in the Nanakuli area when they were involved in a verbal altercation with a driver of another vehicle that got in their way. This altercation escalated. The driver of the vehicle shot the victim several times with a handgun then fled the scene. Police were notified and with further investigation, the suspect was identified as Preston Baltazar.

Baltazar is now wanted on a $200,000 grand jury bench warrant for attempted murder in the second degree and firearms charges.

Baltazar has 15 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae area.

He is 38-years-old, around 5 foot and 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Preston Baltazar is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.