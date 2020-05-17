Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Paul Rodriguez

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Paul Rodriguez.

On November 21, 2017 at about 9:45 p.m., the victim was on the city bus in the Waialae area when a male passenger offered her money for sex. The victim refused the males offer and got off the bus. As the victim was walking down Waialae Avenue, she was grabbed from behind and forced under a bus shelter where a male attempted to sexually assault her. The victim observed that the suspect was the same male that had been propositioning her in the bus. The victim was able to escape and call for police. Through the investigation, the suspect was identified as Paul Rodriguez. He was later located and placed under arrest for Attempted Sexual Assault in the Third Degree.

Rodriguez is now wanted on a $20,000 cash only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

Rodriguez has 6 prior convictions and has no known local address.

He is 28 years old, five feet 9 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Paul Rodriguez is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.