Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Paul Naki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Paul Naki.

On October 25, 2013, the victim reported to a family member that a man held her against her will in a bathroom and attempted to sexually assault her. The male stopped when a witness interrupted them. Police were notified and placed the male, identified as Paul Naki the 4th, under arrest for Attempted Sex Assault in the 1st degree and kidnapping.

Naki is now wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

Naki has three prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae area.

He is 28-years-old, 164 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Paul Naki is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.