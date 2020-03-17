Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Noah Briones

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police need your help finding one of Hawaii’s Most Wanted.

He’s a man who’s suspected of stealing multiple automated external defibrillators.

Honolulu police need your help finding Noah Briones.

“On February 19, 2020, the property manager of a building in the Kakaako area discovered that numerous automated external defibrillators had been stolen from several floors of the building,” said Crimestoppers coordinator Sgt. Chris Kim. “Police were notified and through the investigation, the suspect has been identified as Noah Briones. He is now wanted on a $50,000 warrant of arrest for theft in the second degree.”

Noah Briones, 40-years-old, 5’6″ tall, and he weighs 182 pounds.

Briones has five prior convictions and is known to hang out in the Honolulu area.

If you know where he is call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, or you can send your anonymous tips using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

