HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are looking for Mohomid Wicks.

He is wanted on a $150,000 warrant for first and second degree theft in a purse snatching incident in Kakaako.

Wicks is 41-years-old.

He is six feet tall and weighs 220 pounds.

He has 18 prior convictions and is known to frequent the windward area.

If you know or see him, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.