Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Melissa Jeffries

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a woman police say got caught trying to steal property from a Kaneohe home.

Honolulu Police are looking for Melissa Jeffries who also goes by Laura Miscoi.

“On September 15, 2016, at about 4:45 p.m., the complainant returned to his home in the Kaneohe area when he observed an unknown female in his yard carrying property that belonged to him,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers coordinator. “When the complainant confronted the female, she got on her bicycle and fled. Police were notified and was able to locate the female nearby. The female, who was identified as Melissa Jeffries, was subsequently placed under arrest for burglary in the first degree.

She is now wanted on a $20,000 cash-only warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

“Jeffries has nine prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area,” said Kim.

She is 43-years-old, 5’4″ inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you know where Melissa Jeffries also known as Laura Miscoi is call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

