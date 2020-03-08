Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Matthew Whalen

Honolulu Police are looking for Matthew Whalen.

On May 26, 2018 at about 10:20 a.m., an employee for the Ala Moana Saks Fifth Avenue store observed a male to select and conceal three sunglasses into his pants pocket. The male then exited the store without making payment for the items. The employee confronted the male outside of the store at which time the male brandished a knife and threatened to cut the employee. The employee was able to detain the male with the assistance of another employee and notify the police. The male, who was identified as Matthew Whalen, was subsequently placed under arrest for Robbery in the First Degree.

Whalen is now wanted on a $20,000 cash only bench warrant for failing to comply with probation.

He has seven prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae area.

He is 26-years-old, five feet and 10 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where Matthew Whalen is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.