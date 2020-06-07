Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Maruo Sykap

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Maruo Sykap.

On May 13, 2020, at approximately 12:10 a.m., the victim was wiping down the rear of his vehicle which was parked in the Kalihi area when two males entered the vehicle and was able to start it. The victim tried to stop the males at which time one of the males shot the victim several times with a slingshot causing him to sustain injuries.

The victim was able to flag down an officer and pointed out his vehicle which was being driven away. The vehicle later crashed and the driver fled but officers were able to locate him nearby. The driver, who was identified as Maruo Sykap, was placed under arrest for Robbery in the Second Degree and Unauthorized Control of Propelled Vehicle.

He is now wanted on a $50,000 warrant of arrest.

Sykap has no prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

He is 20-years-old, five feet and five inches tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Maruo Sykap is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

