Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Manase Galiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a man police say threw a brick at a car windshield.

Honolulu Police are looking for Manase Galiki.

“On January 10, 2018 at approximately 6:55 a.m., the victim was involved in an argument with a male in the Ewa Beach area,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers coordinator. “The victim got into her vehicle at which time the male pulled onto the partially open passenger side window causing it to shatter. The victim then started to drive away. Then the male threw a brick at the windshield causing it to shatter and fall onto the victim. Police were notified and placed the male, later identified as Manase Galiki, under arrest for criminal property damage in the first degree and unauthorized entry into motor vehicle in the first degree.

He is now wanted on a $20,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

“Galiki has three prior convictions and is known to frequent the Ewa Beach area,” said Kim.

Galiki is 57 years old, 6’2″ tall, weighing 260 pounds.

If you know where Manase Galiki is call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

