Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Lorne Palisbo

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Honolulu Police are looking for Lorne Palisbo.

On September 26, 2012 at about 2:10 p.m., the victim was in her apartment in the Ala Moana area when a male began to knock on her door. The victim told the male to leave at which time he kicked in the front door and entered the apartment. The victim ran outside to her patio and tried to call 911 but the male grabbed her phone and threw it over the railing.

The male then grabbed the victim causing her to sustain bruises to her arm and leg. Police were notified and through the investigation, the male was identified as Lorne Palisbo. He was later located and placed under arrest for Burglary in the First Degree.

Palisbo is now wanted on a $20,00 cash only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

Palisbo has 26 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

He is 47 years old, stands six foot one, weighing 274 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Lorne Palisbo is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.