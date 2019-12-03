Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Kuulei Bitonio

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Kuulei Bitonio.

“On June 12, 2016, at approximately 5:30 p.m., the complainant observed his former tenant walking out of his Kalihi area home. Shortly after the complainant observed one of the bedrooms to be engulfed in flames. HFD responded to the scene and was able to extinguish the fire and determined that it was intentionally set. Police were notified and through the investigation, the suspect was identified as Kuulei Bitonio. She was later located and placed under arrest for Arson in the First Degree,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Crimestoppers.

Kuulei Bitonio is now wanted on a $40,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

“Bitonio has three prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu and Ewa Beach areas,” said Sgt. Kim.

Bitonio is 40 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Kuulei Bitonio is, call Crimestoppers at (808) 955-8300.