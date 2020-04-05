Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Keoni Kamahalohanuilai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Keoni Kamahalohanuilai.

On July 11, 2011 at approximately 2:45 p.m., a female was involved in an argument with a male at the Waimanalo Beach Park. As the argument escalated, the male punched the female’s face. A witness driving by stopped to intervene at which time the male used a metal pipe to damage the witness’s vehicle. Another witness tried to intervene at which time the male pointed a loaded spear gun at her then pulled the trigger which narrowly missed her. Police were notified and placed the male, who was identified as Keoni Kamahalohanuilai, under arrest for Abuse of a Family or Household Member, Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree and Criminal Property Damage in the Third Degree.

He is now wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant for failing to comply with the conditions of drug court.

Kamahlohanuilai has 7 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Windward areas.

He is 30-years-old, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 254 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Keoni Kamakalohanuilai is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.