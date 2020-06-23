Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Keoni Ikezawa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a man police say burglarized a business in the Kaheka area.

Honolulu Police are looking for Keoni Ikezawa.

“On July 27, 2018 an employee for a retail establishment in the Kaheka area discovered that money had been taken from within their safe,” said Sgt.Chris Kim, Crimestoppers coordinator. “Upon reviewing the store surveillance footage, a male was seen entering the store area when it was closed. Police were notified and through the investigation, the male who broke into the store, was identified as Keoni Ikezawa. He was later located and placed under arrest for burglary in the second degree.”

He is now wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

“Ikezawa has eight prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area,” said Kim.

He is 29 years old, 5’10” tall, weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Keoni Ikezawa is call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

