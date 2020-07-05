Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Keith Streeter

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Keith Streeter.

On October 17, 2019, at about 7:30 a.m., the victim was involved in an argument with a female inside of her home in the Ewa Beach area. As the argument escalated, the male head-butted the victim’s forehead area causing her to sustain a major laceration. Police were notified and were able to locate the male the following day. The male, who was identified as Keith Streeter was subsequently placed under arrest for Assault in the Second Degree.

Streeter is now wanted on a $20,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

Streeter has 16 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Ewa Beach area.

He is 60 years old, five feet 5 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Keith Streeter is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

Latest Stories on KHON2