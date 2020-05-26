Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Kamanakai Kaahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a man police say robbed an ABC Store in Waikiki.

Honolulu Police are looking for Kamanakai Kaahu.

“On March 4, 2015, at about 3:46 p.m., a male entered an ABC store on Kalakaua Avenue and selected various items,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers coordinator. “The male then exited the store without making payment for the items. When an employee of the store tried to stop the male, the male threatened the employee then used physical force against him. Police were notified and were able to locate the male nearby. The male, who was identified as Kamanakai Kaahu, was subsequently placed under arrest for robbery in the second degree.”

Kaahu who is now wanted on a $20,000 cash only warrant for failing to Comply with the Terms and Conditions of HOPE Probation.

“Kaahu has one prior conviction and is known to frequent the Waipahu area,” said Kim.

He is 23 years old, 5’11” tall, weighing 204 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Kamanakai Kaahu is call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.