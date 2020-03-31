Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Kamalei Wilbur-Delima

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a man police say robbed an Aloha Island Mart.

Honolulu Police are looking for Kamalei Wilbur-Delima.

“On January 11, 2014, at approximately 11:00 p.m., a male entered the Aloha Island Mart in the Kaneohe area and proceeded to purchase a candy bar,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers coordinator. “When the employee opened the cash register, the male jumped over the counter and threatened her with physical harm. The male then fled with cash and merchandise. Police were notified and through the investigation, the male was identified as Kamalei Wilbur-Delima. He was later located and placed under arrest for Robbery in the Second Degree.”>

He is now wanted on a $20,000 cash only bench warrant for Failure to Comply with the Terms and Conditions of HOPE Probation.

“Wilbur-Delima has 10 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Aiea and Honolulu areas,” said Kim.

He is 32 years old, five feet 11 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Kamalei Wilbur Delima is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.