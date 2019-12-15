Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Kalehuaiwiliiamekamaile Montez

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Kalehuaiwiliiamekamaile Montez.

On August 18, 2019, at approximately 6:00 a.m., the victim parked her vehicle at the Koko Head Lookout. When she later returned, she discovered that her vehicle had been broken into and her purse was taken. Shortly after, she discovered that her stolen credit card had been used at the Safeway in Manoa.

Police were notified and through the investigation, the person who used the stolen credit card was identified as Kalehuaiwiliiamekamaile Montez.

She was later located and placed under arrest for Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, Identity Theft in the Second Degree, Unauthorized Possession of Confidential Personal Information and Theft in the Second Degree.

Montez is now wanted on a $20,000 bench warrant for failing to appear for her trial in November.

Montez has 2 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

She is 30-years-old, five feet one, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where Kalehuaiwiliiamekamaile Montez, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.