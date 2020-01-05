Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Kalani Woll

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for Kalani Woll.

On May 28, 2018, at about 12:00 p.m., a witness observed an unknown male leaving his neighbor’s property in the Kaa’awa area. The homeowner later returned home and upon viewing his home surveillance system, he observed the male breaking into his residence and taking property. Police were notified and were able to locate the male.

The male, who was identified as Kalani Woll, was subsequently placed under arrest for burglary in the first degree.

Woll is now wanted for a $20,000 cash only warrant for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of mental health court.

He has no prior conviction and is known to frequent the Hau’ula area.

Woll is 29-years old, 5’7″ weighing around 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Kalani Woll is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.