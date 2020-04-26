Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Kaipo Lynn Doorley

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for Kaipo Lynn Doorley.

On September 30, 2013, at about 7:30 p.m., the victim was at his home in the Mililani area with his wife when he heard someone yelling outside. The victim went outside and encountered a female who was yelling obscenities at him. The female then picked up a large rock and threw it at the victim’s face causing him to sustain injuries. The rock also bounced off the victim’s face and struck the victim’s wife which also caused her to sustain injuries. Police were notified and placed the female, later identified as Kaipo Lynn Doorley, under arrest for Assault in the Second Degree.

Doorley is now wanted on a $20,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

Doorley has nine prior convictions and is known to frequent the Wahiawa and Mililani areas.

Doorley is 50-years-old, five feet and 10 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Kaipo Lynn Doorley is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

80° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 80° 66°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 65°

Monday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 66°

Tuesday

78° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 66°

Wednesday

78° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 78° 67°

Thursday

78° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Friday

78° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
74°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

Trending Stories