Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Kaipo Lynn Doorley

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for Kaipo Lynn Doorley.

On September 30, 2013, at about 7:30 p.m., the victim was at his home in the Mililani area with his wife when he heard someone yelling outside. The victim went outside and encountered a female who was yelling obscenities at him. The female then picked up a large rock and threw it at the victim’s face causing him to sustain injuries. The rock also bounced off the victim’s face and struck the victim’s wife which also caused her to sustain injuries. Police were notified and placed the female, later identified as Kaipo Lynn Doorley, under arrest for Assault in the Second Degree.

Doorley is now wanted on a $20,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

Doorley has nine prior convictions and is known to frequent the Wahiawa and Mililani areas.

Doorley is 50-years-old, five feet and 10 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Kaipo Lynn Doorley is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.