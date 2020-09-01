Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Justin Torres

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On tonight’s Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a man police say stole a generator from an Ewa Beach Garage.

Honolulu Police are looking for Justin Torres.

“On Dec 19, 2017 at approximately 2:30 p.m., a witness observed a blue truck to park in front of his neighbor’s house in the Ewa Beach area,” Sgt. Chris Kim said. “The witness then observed a male to enter his neighbor’s garage, load a generator and then flee the scene. Police were notified and through the investigation, the suspect was identified as Justin Torres. He was later located and placed under arrest for burglary in the second degree.”

He is now wanted on a $20,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

“Torres has 2 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Ewa Beach area,” said Sgt. Kim.

He is 23 years old, 5’4″ tall, weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Justin Torres is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

