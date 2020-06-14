Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Joshua Sale

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Joshua Sale.

On November 17, 2018 at approximately 4:20 p.m., the victim was driving in the Maili area when he stopped for a male hitchhiker. The victim drove the male to his destination but he refused to get out of the vehicle. The victim then drove home with the male to call for police. When the victim later exited his vehicle, the male took the keys from the victim and started to drive away.

The victim tried to stop the male by holding onto the steering wheel but the male dragged him then later pushed him off causing him to sustain injuries. Police were notified and was able to locate the male and the vehicle. The male, who was identified as Joshua Sale was subsequently placed under arrest for Robbery in the Second Degree.

He is now wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

Sale has no prior convictions and has no known local address.

He is 21-years-old, six feet tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Joshua Sale is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

