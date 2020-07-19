Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Joshua Licke

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Joshua Licke.

On January 15, 2019 at about 7:40 p.m., an HPD Officer was sent to investigate a stolen vehicle sighting in a Kaneohe area parking lot. Upon his arrival at the scene, the officer located the stolen vehicle which was being driven by a male. The male then rammed the officer’s patrol car causing him to sustain injuries. The male, who was identified as Joshua Licke, was subsequently placed under arrest for Unauthorized Control of Propelled Vehicle and Criminal Property Damage in the First Degree.

Licke is now wanted on a $20,000 bench warrant for violating probation.

Licke has 22 prior conviction and has no known local address.

He is 28-years-old, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Joshua Licke is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

Latest Stories on KHON2