Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Joshua Gamboa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On tonight’s Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a man police say robbed the Pearl City Walmart.

Honolulu police are looking for Joshua Gamboa.

On Aug 30, 2014, at about 11:30 P.M., an employee of the Pearl City Walmart emptied the contents of multiple cash registers into bank deposit bags.

The employee accidentally left a bag on the customer service counter and left. Video surveillance later captured a male taking the money bag and fleeing the scene.

Police were notified and through the investigation, the suspect was identified as Joshua Gamboa. He was later located and placed under arrest for second degree theft.

Gamboa is now wanted on a $20,000 warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court. Gamboa has 10 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Ewa Beach area.

He is 28 years old, 5’11” tall, weighing 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Joshua Gamboa is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

