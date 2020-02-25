Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Joshua Feliciano

HONOLULU (KHON2) –Honolulu police need your help finding a man accused of breaking into a home and injuring officers during his getaway.

Honolulu police need your help finding 32-year-old Joshua Feliciano.

“An April 4, 2019 at about 1130 a.m., the complainant returned to his residence in the Kaneohe area and observed unknown male inside his home,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestopppers Coordinator. “The complainant confronted the male at which time the male fled. Police were notified and were later able to locate male inside passenger seat of vehicle being driven by female. Officers approached vehicle. The male instructed the female driver to keep going subsequently ramming police officer vehicle causing injuries to officers. Officers were later able to stop the vehicle and place male later identified as Joshua Feliciano under arrest for burglary in the first degree and criminal property damage in the first degree. He has 10 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Pearl City area.”

Feliciano is now wanted on a $100,000 cash only bench warrant for failing to appear in court.

He is 5’9″inches tall and weighs about 148 pounds.

If you know where Joshua Feliciano is call Honolulu Crimestoppers at 955-8300.