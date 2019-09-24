Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Joseph Galindo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a man who robbed the Waianae Boys and Girls Club.

Honolulu Police are looking for Joseph Galindo.

“On January 14, 2019 at about 12:59 a.m., the complainant was alerted via a security app that someone had broken into the Waianae Boys and Girls Club,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers coordinator. “The complainant viewed the surveillance video footage and observed a male to unlawfully enter the club and take property. Police were notified and through the investigation, the male was identified as Joseph Galindo.”>

Galindo is now wanted on an $11,000 warrant of arrest for burglary in the second degree.

Galindo has 16 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae area.

He is 45 years old, 5’11” tall, weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Joseph Galindo is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.