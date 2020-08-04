Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Joseph Castro

HONOLULU (KHON2) – On Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a man police say tried to kill a man inside the victim’s own home.

Honolulu police are looking for Joseph Castro.

“On January 14, 2014 at approximately 9:10 p.m., the victim was involved in an argument with a male at his home in the Aiea area,” said Sgt Chris Kim. “As the argument escalated, the male assaulted the victim then threatened to kill him with a kitchen knife. Police were notified and placed the male, later identified as Joseph Castro, under arrest for first degree terroristic threatening.”

Castro is now wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

“Castro has 7 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Pearl City area,” said Kim.

He is 51 years old, 5’9″ tall, weighing 162 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Joseph Castro is call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.