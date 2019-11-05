Hawaii’s Most Wanted: John Bogac

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for John Bogac.

“On April 10, 2010, the juvenile victim reported to her mother that a male had sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions. The victim also informed her mother that the male had also shown her pornography videos. Police were notified and through the investigation, the male was identified as John Bogac,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers.

He is now wanted on a $100,000 Grand Jury Bench Warrant for Continuous Sexual Assault of a Minor Under the Age of Fourteen Years, Promoting Pornography for Minors and Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree.

“Bogac has 29 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Ewa Beach area,” said Sgt. Kim.

He is 49 years old, stands six feet one, weighing 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where John Bogac is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.