Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Jessy Sweetson

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for Jessy Sweetson.

On May 24, 2017, at approximately 9:22 a.m., the victim was involved in an argument with a male in the Palolo area. As the argument escalated the male kicked the victim down the stairs then threw a knife at her which narrowly missed her. Police were notified and placed the male, later identified as Jessy Sweetson, under arrest for abuse of a household or family member and terroristic threatening in the first degree.

Sweetson has five prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

Police now need your help in finding Sweetson. He’s wanted on a $20,000 bench warrant for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

Sweetson is 39-years-old, 5’8″ tall and weighs around 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Sweetson is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. You can also send an anonymous tip on the p-3 tips app.