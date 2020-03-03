Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Jeremiah Dela Cruz

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted we feature a man police say used a stun gun to rob a kid.

Honolulu Police are looking for Jeremiah Dela Cruz.

“On May 29, 2014 at about 9:00 p.m., two juvenile victims were waiting at a bus stop on California Avenue when they were approached by male who tried to start a fight with them,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers coordinator. “The male then grabbed one of the victim’s skateboard and used a taser to shock him. The male then grabbed the other victim’s skateboard and walked away. Police were notified and through the investigation, the male who took the two skateboards was identified as Jeremiah Dela Cruz. He was later located and placed under arrest for two counts of Robbery in the First Degree.”

Dela Cruz is now wanted on a $25,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

“Dela Cruz has two prior conviction and is known to frequent the Waianae area,” said Kim.

He is 26 years old,5’10” tall, weighing 173 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where Jeremiah Dela Cruz is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.