Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Jason Takaki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for Jason Takaki.

From January 12, 2017, to February 9, 2017, a man entered three jewelry stores in the Waikiki area and asked to see various items. The employees of the store handed the items to the male at which time he fled without making payment for the items.

The total value of property taken was over $8,000. Police were notified and through the investigation, the suspect has been identified as Jason Takaki.

Takaki is now wanted on a $75,000 grand jury bench warrant for three counts of second-degree theft.

Takaki has 19 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

He is 40-years-old, five feet five inches tall, weighing 156 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Jason Takaki is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.