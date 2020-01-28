Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Janet Visser

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted, KHON2 features a woman police say threatened another woman with a knife.

Honolulu Police are looking for Janet Visser.

“On November 20, 2015 at approximately 1:20 a.m., the victim was involved in an argument with a female inside of her home in the Pauoa area,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers Coordinator. “As the argument escalated the female grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened the victim. Police were notified and later placed the female, who was identified as Janet Visser, under arrest for Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree.”

Visser is now wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of drug probation.

“Visser has 17 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Kailua and Honolulu areas,” said Kim.

She is 54 years old, five feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Janet Visser also goes by Janet Kam.

If you know where she is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.