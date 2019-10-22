Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Isaiah Rodrigues

The Honolulu Police are looking for Isaiah Rodrigues.

“On March 13, 2015 at about 10:00 p.m., the juvenile victim reported to her parents that an acquaintance of hers had sexually assaulted her while she was hanging out with her friends in the Waimanalo area. Police were notified and through the investigation, the male who had sexually assaulted the victim was identified as Isaiah Rodrigues. He was later located and placed under arrest for Sexual Assault in the First Degree and three counts of Sexual Assault in the Third Degree,” Sgt. Chris Kim tells us.

Rodrigues is now wanted on a $20,000 cash only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of HOPE probation.

“Rodrigues has 2 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waimanalo and Kaneohe areas,” said Sgt. Chris Kim.

He is 24 years old, five feet 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Isaiah Rodrigues is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.