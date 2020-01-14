Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Ikaika Atuatasi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a man police say burglarized a South King Street business.

Honolulu Police are looking for Ikaika Atuatasi.

“On August 6, 2018, at approximately 1:00 p.m., the complainant arrived at his business in the South King Street area and discovered that it had been broken into and various items had been taken,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers coordinator. “Police were notified and through the investigation and reviewing video surveillance footage, one of the suspect was identified as Ikaika Atuatasi. He was later located and placed under arrest for Burglary in the Second Degree.”

He is now wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court.

“Atuatasi has one prior conviction and is known to frequent the Waianae area,” said Kim.

He is 21 years old, five feet 10 inches tall, weighing 168 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Ikaika Atuatasi is call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.